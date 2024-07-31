Andhra Minister requests US diplomat's support to attract investments to state

Vijayawada, Jul 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister TG Bharat on Wednesday called on US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, here and requested her support in attracting companies to the state.

Bharat elaborated on the opportunities available in the state to Larson and promised that Andhra Pradesh will facilitate investors in all ways.

As several Telugu people are working in the US, the minister requested the diplomat to help encourage them to expand their companies in the state, said an official statement.

The Consul General responded favourably.

Earlier, Bharat observed that a business-friendly industrial policy will be brought forward by the state in the next 100 days to rope in investments and facilitate employment.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, he said the draft policies on industries, MSMEs, food processing and industrial clusters will be readied in the next 15 days.

Aimed at avoiding hiccups to investors, Bharat said all approvals will be issued through a single window system.

Considering the financial condition of the state, he said public private partnership (PPP) model will be utilised in the state while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will decide on the place of establishment of the BPCL investment worth over Rs 75,000 crore, among others. PTI STH SS