Andhra minister showcases investment opportunities in state to Blackstone, Brookfield at WEF

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh showcased investment opportunities available in the state to Blackstone and Brookfield Asset Management, two top global institutions managing up to USD 2 trillion in assets, during the 2026 WEF at Davos, Switzerland.

The IT minister met Stephen A Schwarzman, chairman and chief executive, Blackstone and Connor Tesky, president, Brookfield Asset Management separately, an official release said on Friday.

"Lokesh held high-level back-to-back meetings at the World Economic Forum 2026 with (the) leadership of the world's two largest alternative asset managers -- Blackstone and Brookfield Asset Management," it said.

The two global institutions manage close to USD 2 trillion in assets, spanning infrastructure, real estate, clean energy, digital platforms, logistics, and transition investing, it added.

During the discussions with Blackstone, Lokesh outlined opportunities for 'Grade-A' commercial office spaces, integrated mixed-use urban development, port-linked industrial and logistics parks, renewable energy and hyperscale data centres across Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Rayalaseema.

He also mentioned the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridors (VCIC).

"The conversation focused on leveraging Andhra Pradesh's fast-growing urban centres, port-led industrialisation strategy, and execution-oriented policy framework to enable large, institution-grade real asset investments," the release said.

In a separate meeting with Brookfield Asset Management, Lokesh reviewed progress from earlier engagements in London and discussed the next steps to accelerate the Andhra Pradesh-Brookfield partnership.

Key focus areas included fast-tracking Brookfield's clean-energy-powered gigawatt-scale data centre plans in Visakhapatnam, alongside energy storage, solar manufacturing, and green hydrogen pilot projects near the state's port-led industrial clusters.

The discussions also covered the ongoing large-scale renewable energy deployments in Andhra Pradesh under Evren, the Brookfield-Axis Energy platform, which is executing utility-scale solar and hybrid renewable projects in the state, the release said.

These investments support Andhra Pradesh's vision of delivering round-the-clock green power to energy-intensive industries, digital infrastructure, and future hydrogen value chains, it added.