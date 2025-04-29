Andhra Minister to escort Buddha relics to Vietnam

Amaravati, Apr 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh has been entrusted with a prestigious international assignment by the Prime Minister’s Office—coordinating the transport and display of Lord Buddha’s sacred relics in Vietnam.

As part of this responsibility, the Minister will accompany Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju to Ho Chi Minh City, where the relics will be showcased from May 1 to 6, said an official press release on Tuesday.

"The relics, preserved in India, will be transported aboard an Indian Air Force Hercules aircraft for the spiritual event being held in Ho Chi Minh City," the release stated.

India and Vietnam aim to strengthen their historical and cultural ties through this initiative, and the display is expected to attract Buddhist followers and enhance mutual respect.

A request from the Vietnamese government prompted this initiative.

The Centre promptly responded by assigning the responsibility jointly to Kiren Rijiju and Kandula Durgesh, the release said.

Durgesh will depart for New Delhi on Wednesday evening and is expected to assist in ensuring the safe and respectful transfer of the relics.

The opportunity to represent India on such a spiritual mission is a proud moment, Durgesh said, expressing joy upon receiving the PMO's directive.