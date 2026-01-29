Andhra ministers leave for Baramati to attend last rites of Ajit Pawar

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad left for Baramati on Thursday to attend the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The last rites of Pawar will be held with full state honours at the sports ground of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati in Pune district today.

"A delegation comprising Ministers Lokesh and Prasad left for Baramati this morning to attend the last rites and pay final respects to Pawar," an official release said.

Pawar (66) and four other persons on board the aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati on Wednesday. PTI MS KH