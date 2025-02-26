Andhra MLC elections: Voting for two graduate, one teacher seat on Feb 27

Amaravati, Feb 26 (PTI) Elections for two graduate MLC seats in the undivided districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur, as well as one teacher MLC seat in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, are scheduled for Thursday.

As many as 6.62 lakh electors are expected to cast their votes in the graduate constituency elections, while 22,493 voters will participate in the teacher constituency election for the southern state's Legislative Council.

Among the contestants, TDP leader A Rajendra Prasad, representing the NDA alliance, is contesting the Krishna-Guntur graduate MLC seat. He has received support from all three parties in the ruling alliance—TDP, Janasena, and BJP.

Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidate K S Lakshman Rao is challenging Prasad for the Krishna-Guntur graduate MLC seat.

Similarly, P Rajasekharam is contesting the undivided East and West Godavari graduate MLC election. Meanwhile, the YSRCP has decided not to contest the MLC polls.

The Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes for March 3. PTI STH SSK ROH