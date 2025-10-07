Andhra: Newlywed murdered by brother-in-law over marriage dispute in 13 days

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 7 (PTI) A newly married man was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law here, who opposed the marriage solemnised just 13 days ago, police said.

According to police, the deceased, K Ganesh, had recently married Keerthi Veeranjaneya Devi against the wishes of her brother, Durga Rao, who reportedly has several criminal cases pending against him.

“Ganesh was murdered by Rao, who had opposed their marriage that was solemnised just 13 days ago,” a senior police official told PTI.

Police said Rao, along with two associates, followed Ganesh while he was travelling from his hometown to Guntur. Midway, they allegedly stabbed him to death.

Ganesh sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. PTI MS SSK