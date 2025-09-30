Andhra: PHC doctors announce suspension of outpatient services from Oct 3

Amaravati, Sep 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association (APPHCDA) on Tuesday announced it will suspend outpatient services from October 3 if their demands, on issues such as promotions, allowances, increments, and other service-related concerns, are not addressed.

The association has submitted a strike notice to the Director of Public Health, Dr P Padma Sasidhar, and higher authorities, giving the government a five-day window before launching agitation.

“Our demands are genuine and repeatedly ignored. Without immediate resolution, we will escalate with a hunger strike in Vijayawada beginning on October 3,” APPHCDA President Ravindra Naik told PTI.

He said that for 2025–26, the in-service medical postgraduate quota was reduced to 15 per cent in only seven branches, compared to 20 per cent across all branches last year.

The doctors have demanded a uniform 15 per cent in-service quota across all specialities for the next three years to ensure fairness for Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors pursuing postgraduate courses.

Another demand is time-bound promotions, noting that PHC doctors have served 20 years without advancement, while District Speciality Hospital (Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad) doctors were promoted within just three years of service.

The association also highlighted the absence of tribal allowances for PHC doctors working in remote forest areas, while District Speciality Hospital doctors have been receiving these benefits for two years.

Further demands include a mobile medical services allowance and other service-related issues, the association said. PTI MS SSK