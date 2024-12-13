Andhra police arrest immigrant worker from Kuwait for murdering relative

Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh police has arrested a 35-year-old immigrant worker who had travelled from Kuwait to allegedly kill a man accused of molesting his minor daughter, an official said on Friday.

Annamayya district's Rajampet sub-divisional police officer, N Sudhakar, said Anjaneya Prasad was arrested on Thursday night along with his wife Chandrakala, who allegedly instigated him to murder, and accomplice Simhadri.

"We arrested three individuals--Anjaneya Prasad, his wife and alleged instigator Chandrakala, and Simhadri, who supported them. The arrests were made at around 9.45 pm on Thursday," Sudhakar told PTI.

The police produced the trio before a local magistrate today, who remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. They were subsequently shifted to Kadapa Central Jail, Sudhakar said.

Authorities seized three cell phones, a two-wheeler, and the rod allegedly used in the crime.

Prasad had flown in specifically from Kuwait to allegedly kill his relative, P Anjaneyulu, accusing him of sexually abusing his daughter in Obulavaripalli. The murder occurred last week while Anjaneyulu was sleeping outside his home.

Anjaneyulu (59), a differently abled man is the father-in-law of Prasad's wife, Chandrakala’s sister, Lakshmi Devi.

Following the alleged murder, Sudhakar said Prasad returned to Kuwait and released a video message, claiming he was forced to murder because the police allegedly did not act on his daughter's sexual abuse complaint.

However, Sudhakar clarified that neither Prasad nor his wife had ever filed a formal complaint with the police regarding the abuse. Instead, they had approached authorities solely to resolve family disputes between Chandrakala and her sister Devi’s families.

"Chandrakala approached the police on November 21, stating that she wanted to take her daughter away from her sister’s home due to some misunderstandings. However, she did not inform the local sub-inspector about the alleged sexual abuse by the elderly man," Sudhakar said.

As both Chandrakala and her husband Prasad had worked in Kuwait, they entrusted their daughter to the care of Chandrakala’s sister, Devi.

Annamayya district Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Naidu further noted that Prasad, a social media enthusiast, had tried to gain "public sympathy" by falsely claiming that the police failed to take action on his wife’s complaint regarding the alleged sexual abuse. PTI STH SSK SA