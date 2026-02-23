Andhra Police arrest IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar over 'custodial torture' case

Amaravati, Feb 23 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh police arrested IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar on Monday in connection with the alleged custodial torture of the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, K Raghurama Krishna Raju, during the previous YSRCP administration.

Guntur district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal said the arrest was recorded and Nayak is being brought to Andhra Pradesh.

The IPS officer could be brought to the southern state and produced in a court in Guntur on Tuesday, he added.

Recalling that Nayak was on state-to-state deputation during the previous YSRCP regime, Jindal said he had supervised Raju’s arrest as the then DIG of CID.

Raju was arrested during the peak of Covid-19 in 2021 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Following his arrest, Raju alleged that he was subjected to torture in police custody.

After the TDP-led alliance took office in 2024, Raju immediately filed complaints against some officials and the former CM, alleging that he was tortured in custody. The charges also included ‘attempt to murder’. PTI STH ROH