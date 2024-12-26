Andhra Police arrest three persons over dead body parcel to family

Yendagandi (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police arrested three persons in connection with the dead body found in a parcel received by a family here recently, said an official on Thursday.

On December 19, the corpse of a 45-year-old unidentified man was delivered to Mudunuri Ranga Raju's home at Yendagandi village of Undi mandal in West Godavari district in a wooden box, with an embedded letter demanding the family to pay over Rs one crore.

Later, police identified the deceased person as B Parlayya from Gandhinagar in Kalla mandal, a tramp who incidentally had nothing to do with the family feuds of Raju.

On Thursday, Police arrested Sridhar Varma (Siddharth Varma), his wife Revathi, and one Vijaya Lakshmi (Sushma), who is reportedly in a live-in relationship with Varma.

"It is a conspiracy of these three people. Revathi, her husband Sridhar Varma and Sushma. Revathi has inspired her husband and Sushma to target her sister Tulasi. She thought that she could scare her sister (Tulasi), send her into a guilt trap, and then grab her share of property," the official told PTI.

Tulasi and Revathi are the daughters of Raju. Tulasi is a single woman with a 17-year-old daughter and her husband has been missing for the past several years.

According to police, Revathi thought that she could scare Tulasi by sending a dead body but the latter informed police, thwarting the trio's plans, which ultimately led to their arrest.

Meanwhile, West Godavari district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi is expected to address a press conference on Friday to reveal further details of this sensational case. PTI STH ADB