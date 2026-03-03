Andhra police arrest two for operating int'l cricket betting racket

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), March 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police arrested two persons for allegedly operating an international online cricket betting racket with links to Dubai and Bangkok, said a senior police official on Tuesday.

The duo was allegedly diverting large sums of money through betting applications and digital transactions.

The accused were identified as P Mahesh Babu (37), a resident of Buchireddypalem in Nellore district, and P Hari Krishna (29), a resident of Kandukur mandal of Prakasam district, police said.

"Two persons were arrested for operating an international online cricket betting racket with links to Dubai and Bangkok, We will not spare those who organise or participate in cricket betting, as gambling destroys families and leads to severe financial losses," Nellore district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deeksha told PTI.

Police seized over Rs 34 lakh in cash, froze over Rs 1.6 crore in bank accounts, and traced about Rs 89 lakh routed through digital payment platforms as part of the financial trail linked to the racket.

Deeksha said the accused were allegedly operating betting platforms such as Radhee Exchange App (R777), Victor11 and National 999, using advanced technologies including Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) and Virtual Private Network (VPN) while coordinating operations from Dubai and Bangkok during the cricket season.

The case was detected through technical surveillance using technical tools such as SDR and KHOJ tools, which helped investigators trace the operational network and identify the key organisers behind the betting modules.

According to police, the accused operated under Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) models as "super admins", enrolling sub-agents and direct users, earning substantial commissions and allegedly investing the proceeds in shares, lands and vehicles.

During the searches, police seized 17 mobile phones, one laptop, one monitor and one television, and initiated steps to attach properties allegedly acquired through illegal betting transactions.

Several individuals lost their hard-earned money due to the racket. Such organised betting activities contribute to the black economy and pose challenges to law and order, she said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other organisers and international links connected to the betting network, said the ASP.

Police have registered a case under Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, BNS Act and Arms Act. PTI MS STH SA