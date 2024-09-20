Andhra Police arrest YSRCP leader allegedly involved in harassing Mumbai model

Amaravati, Sep 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday arrested K Vidyasagar, a YSRCP leader, from Dehradun as part of a case registered against him by a Mumbai-based actress-cum-model, said a police official.

On September 13, the model filed the case at the Ibrahimpatnam police station in Vijayawada, prompting the city police to register a case under IPC Sections 192, 211, 218, 220, 354 (D), 467, 420 and others.

"As part of the investigation, police teams searched for Vidyasagar in Delhi and Dehradun areas. Today, he was arrested at Tree of Life resort...Dehradun, Uttarakhand," said Vijayawada police commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu in a press release.

He was produced in a local court at Dehradun and is being brought to Vijayawada to be produced in the relevant court here, said Babu.

The Mumbai-based actress-cum-model was allegedly harassed by the erstwhile YSRCP government.

She recently met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and requested protection.

She exuded confidence that the TDP-led NDA government would take all the necessary steps to rectify the wrong doings that happened to her and her family during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government also suspended three senior IPS officers for their alleged involvement in 'hastily arresting' and 'harassing' the actress in February.

She accused the police officials of threatening her with dire consequences during the previous government if she did not withdraw a case she earlier filed against a top executive of a corporate house in Mumbai. PTI STH KH