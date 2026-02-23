Andhra Police arrests Bihar IG in connection with alleged custodial torture of TDP leader

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) An IG rank officer in Bihar was on Monday arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in connection with a five-year-old case of alleged custodial torture of a senior Telugu Desam Party leader.

Currently posted as the IG, Fire and Homeguards, Sunil Kumar Naik is a 2005 batch IPS officer, who had earlier been in Andhra Pradesh a few years ago on an inter-cadre deputation, was picked up from his official residence here.

The case in which he has been named pertains to an alleged incident of 2021 in Guntur district of the southern state, where Naik was then serving as a DIG(CID).

The complainant, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, currently the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly, had alleged that he was arrested in connection with statements made against the then Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy who heads the YSR Congress, now the main opposition party in the southern state.

According to Raju, who was then the MP from Narasapuram, he was allegedly tortured while in custody. In 2024, after the TDP was voted back to power, he lodged a case naming Nayak and a number of other police officials.

The Andhra Pradesh police has moved a court here to obtain transit remand, after which Nayak will be taken to the southern state. PTI NAC RG