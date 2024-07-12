Andhra police book ex-CM Jagan, two senior IPS officers in 'attempt to murder' case

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh police registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a TDP MLA, an official said on Friday.

The complaint was lodged by the ruling party's Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju.

Besides Reddy, police booked senior IPS officers PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu and retired police officer R Vijay Paul and former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavati, the official said. Vijay Paul and Prabhavati have superannuated.

"Raju sent his police complaint through mail one month ago and after taking legal opinion, I registered a case at 7 pm on Thursday against the former CM and others," the official told PTI. Raju also alleged that he was subjected to "custodial torture," the official added.

Police booked the five accused persons under IPC Sections 120 B, 166, 167, 197, 307, 326, 465 and 506 read with 34. Police invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the case is three years old.

The case was booked at Nagarampalem police station in Guntur.

TDP leader Raju's 2021 arrest case came to the fore in Andhra Pradesh after he lodged a complaint against Reddy and some officials over it on June 11.

He accused the former CM and the senior officials of "plotting" a criminal "conspiracy" against him.

Raju, 62, alleged in his complaint that senior IPS officers Sunil Kumar and Sitaramanjaneyulu, police officer Vijaya Paul and government doctor G Prabhavathi were part of that "conspiracy." He was arrested in May, 2021 in the middle of the Covid-19 second wave.

"A false case was registered against me by the CBCID of the Andhra Pradesh government. On May 14, 2021, I was arrested without due process, I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle, and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night," Raju alleged in the complaint.

When Raju was arrested, Kumar was heading the CID, Sitaramanjaneyulu the Intelligence wing, Paul was ASP CID and Reddy was the CM. PTI STH GDK SS