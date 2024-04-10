Andhra police book former Minister for attacking police station

Machilipatnam(Andhra Pradesh), April 10 (PTI) The Krishna District Police booked a case against former Minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah and four YSRCP corporators for attacking Machilipatnam Rural police station, Adnan Nayoom Azmi, Superintendent of Police Krishna District said on Wednesday.

Azmi said that a case was registered in Chilakalapudi Police Station under IPC section 427 and 188, 143 against the YSR congress leaders and MLA for the incident that occurred on Tuesday evening.

The SP said that MLA Perni Nani and other YSRCP attacked the Machilipatnam Rural Police Station and destroyed the CCTV along with station furniture. An investigation is underway, but nobody has been arrested in the case, Azmi said.

After announcement of the election schedule, 11 cases have been registered while one person was arrested.

Rs. 8.2 crore has been seized in the district, he added.

Three companies of CISF have been deployed for election duty, he said. PTI COR SDP