Andhra police busts international cyber fraud gang, nabs 14 fraudsters

Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police arrested 14 members of an international cyber fraud syndicate linked to Cambodia-based scam operations, accused of duping a 75-year-old retired professor of over Rs 78 lakh, said an official on Thursday.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that the fraud was executed on November 17 through WhatsApp calls made by scamsters who impersonated as Bengaluru Police officials, threatening the victim using fabricated Supreme Court documents.

"A 75-year-old retired professor from Bhimavaram was defrauded of Rs 78.6 lakh. The scammers, impersonating as officers from the Bengaluru Police, contacted the victim via WhatsApp call and presented a fabricated Supreme Court document," said Asmi, addressing a press conference.

Police discovered a new modus operandi called the 'Card Deal', involving diversion of money into controlled accounts through Indian associates.

Bhimavaram Sub-Division police teams arrested the accused near Gannavaram and Vijayawada, following multi-district raids. Police recovered Rs 42 lakh in cash and froze nearly Rs 20 lakh across multiple bank accounts, besides seizing 15 mobile phones with international SIM cards, bank documents, passports and Telegram-based digital evidence.

According to the SP, the accused allegedly linked to scam compounds in Cambodia were arrested on November 26, while a key operative, Rahate J Nayan from Mumbai, remains absconding in the case.

Officials said the accused persons procured bank accounts on commission, shared details with foreign handlers and siphoned of victims' funds during fake digital arrest and investment scams.

Custodial interrogation will focus on wider networks, money routes and additional victims targeted by the syndicate, he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act. PTI MS STH ADB