Andhra police get advanced RACE vehicles for remote area connectivity

Amaravati, Jan 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday flagged off RACE phase-II vehicles and advanced communication equipment for eight districts across the state.

Addressing the event, Gupta said the primary objective of the Remote Area Communication Enhancement project is to ensure continuous and reliable police communication, particularly in forests, hilly terrains, coastal areas, remote locations, and disaster-prone zones where commercial mobile networks often fail.

“We are strengthening police communication across eight districts with phase-II RACE vehicles and advanced equipment to ensure connectivity in remote and critical areas,” he said.

Each RACE vehicle functions as an independent mobile communication hub, ensuring uninterrupted communication during adverse conditions and critical operations, he added.

Recalling the first phase of RACE in 2018-19, Gupta noted that nine four-wheelers and 20 two-wheelers were procured for nine districts at a cost of over Rs 2 crore.

For phase-II, conducted during 2025-26, eight four-wheelers and 16 two-wheelers were procured for eight districts at a cost of Rs 2 crore, the DGP said.

Gupta explained that the RACE system enables immediate command and control during law and order duties, bandobast arrangements, elections, protests, fairs, and festivals, while also ensuring faster response during disasters and emergencies.

He highlighted that the system improves coordination among police, revenue, disaster management, and other departments, providing complete communication support to field units operating in challenging conditions.

"With the induction of RACE vehicles in eight districts, last-mile communication, disaster preparedness, and law and order management across the state will be further strengthened, marking another step toward technology-driven policing," Gupta said.