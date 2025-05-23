Andhra Police issues lookout circular against YSRCP leader Kodali Nani

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), May 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh police have issued a lookout circular against senior YSRCP leader and former Gudivada MLA K Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani), said a police official on Friday.

Krishna district superintendent of police R Gangadhar Rao said the circular is in force since Thursday against the former minister.

"It (lookout circular) is in force. It is in force since yesterday (Thursday)," Gangadhar Rao told PTI, adding that the circular pertains to a couple of cases booked against the YSRCP leader in Gudivada.

According to the police, the circular, which has been issued to all the airports in the country, is aimed at preventing Kodali Nani from 'escaping' from the country.

The SP clarified that a lookout circular can be issued for 'any case' and will be in force for a year.