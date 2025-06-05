Andhra police to host AI Hackathon for governance, policing reforms

Amaravati, June 5 (PTI) To address real-world policing and governance challenges, the Andhra Pradesh police department will host an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hackathon between June 27-29 in Guntur district, inviting innovative solutions from industry and academia across the country.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday said the initiative aims to transform governance through AI by ensuring transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric service delivery.

“This hackathon is not a one-time event but a sustained collaborative process,” Gupta told PTI, highlighting long-term engagement with AI industry experts, academic institutions, and government stakeholders.

The DGP said the officials in consultation with industry leaders and academic institutions have identified 8 focused problem statements to guide participants towards impactful solution development.

Solutions generated will undergo pilot testing in select districts before being rolled out across the state’s administrative and policing frameworks, said Gupta.

To sustain innovation, the state has set up a new Research and Development (R&D) wing named 'PRISM' to refine and implement solutions from the hackathon on the ground.

The DGP further said that the government is also collaborating with the Centre to scale up efforts for better policing and enhanced public safety outcomes.

Over 60 industry organizations, including premier institutions, are expected to participate and contribute technological expertise to the hackathon's mission, said Gupta.

“Policing is a shared responsibility,” said the DGP, stressing public collaboration for effective crime prevention and community development.

PTI MS STH ROH