Andhra posts over 780 PG doctors as senior residents for mandatory one-year service

Amaravati, Dec 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday said that over 780 postgraduate medical doctors have been posted as senior residents in secondary and teaching hospitals across the state for a mandatory one-year service.

The state health minister said the postings were made through an online counselling system without any human intervention to ensure transparency.

"A total of 784 PG medical doctors have been posted as Senior Residents across secondary and teaching hospitals through online counselling in 23 departments," Yadav said in a press release.

He added that doctors who secured admission under the state convener quota in government and private medical colleges during the 2022-23 academic year and have completed their PG courses are required to mandatorily serve for one year in regional, social, district, and teaching hospitals. PTI MS GDK SSK