Andhra power utilities gear up for summer demand surge

Amaravati, Mar 9 (PTI) With the onset of summer, Andhra Pradesh power utilities are gearing up to handle a surge in power consumption, with the daily demand expected to touch 280 million units by May 2026.

Special Chief Secretary for Energy, K Vijayanand, directed power utilities to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply across the state.

"The state’s power demand is expected to reach 280 million units (MU) per day in May 2026... Utilities should be fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply to all consumers of the state," said Vijayanand in an official press release.

Andhra Pradesh has been meeting an average grid demand of over 264 MU per day so far, registering a growth of 9.1 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

He further said the state's grid has also recorded the highest ever consumption since bifurcation, touching 274.6 MU on March 7 and a peak demand of over 14,000 MW.

Peak demand during March and April 2026 is expected to reach around 14,500 MW while minimum demand is projected at about 9,000 MW, he said.

Minor deficits of about 400 MW during early morning hours are anticipated and utilities have been advised to plan power procurement in advance to bridge the gap.

The state witnessed a sudden increase in electricity demand during the last 10 days, which required additional procurement from power exchanges to maintain uninterrupted supply, he added.

Officials were also asked to closely monitor generation availability from thermal and renewable sources and efficiently procure power from exchanges such as the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) and Real-Time Market (RTM), the press release added. PTI MS STH ROH