Andhra power utilities prepared to meet demand during festival, agricultural seasons, say officials

Amaravati, Sep 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh power utilities are fully prepared to meet the demand during the festival and agricultural seasons, state power corporation authorities said on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGENCO) and Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO) officials assured an uninterrupted power supply.

"APGENCO and APTRANSCO officials assured their full commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to consumers. They stated that they would closely monitor the daily demand-supply position... to meet peak demand during the festive and agricultural seasons," said an official press release.

Reviewing the power supply position in the southern state, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand emphasised that priority should be given to hydel power generation in Andhra Pradesh's power supply strategy.

While integrating renewable sources like wind and solar, Vijayanand said alternative arrangements such as hydel and thermal should be considered to ensure a reliable supply, without much reliance on wind generation in view of seasonal variations.

He directed APGENCO officials to take a proactive role in this planning and coordination.

Since July 2025, an average of 15.5 MU per day has been generated from hydel sources, underscoring its critical contribution in meeting demand, he said.

The chief secretary noted that Srisailam Right Bank Power House is generating continuously and has played a key role in APGENCO's overall power generation.

Further, he directed the power utilities to remain fully prepared to meet the growing energy demand during the festive and agricultural season.

Likewise, Vijayanand directed energy officials to strengthen real-time coordination, load management, and contingency planning to ensure 24x7 quality power supply to consumers.

The demand forecast and load-generation balance for the period from October 1 to 5 indicates that total energy availability is expected to be 217 MU against an estimated requirement of 204 MU, resulting in a net surplus of 13 MU, he said.

The chief secretary noted that the peak demand is projected at 10,963 MW while availability is forecast to be 10,965 MW for October 2025, indicating a balanced supply during peak hours. PTI STH ADB