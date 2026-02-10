Andhra Pradesh: Assembly Budget session to begin on Feb 11 with guv address

Amaravati, Feb 10 (PTI) The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will begin here on Wednesday, with the customary Governor's Address to a joint sitting of the legislature.

The Legislative Assembly will convene at 10 am on Wednesday in the Assembly Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati, Guntur district.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its fifth session," said the Governor in his recent order.

On the first day of the budget session, Nazeer will address a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, an official press release said on Tuesday.

The Assembly session could last up to March 12, it said.

Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu reviewed the arrangements for the session with senior officials.

Further, Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara said arrangements are also being made to conduct the Assembly in the digital format through National e- Vidhan in the future. PTI STH SA