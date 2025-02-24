Andhra Pradesh Assembly commences amid sloganeering by YSRCP legislators

Amaravati, Feb 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session commenced here on Monday amid slogans raised by YSRCP MLAs and MLCs.

In a surprise development, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Assembly session along with party legislators.

As Governor S Abdul Nazeer started addressing the House, the opposition legislators started raising slogans such as ‘save democracy’ and ‘we want justice’.

The YSRCP legislators gathered near the Speaker’s podium as the Governor was addressing the House.

The budget for 2025-26 is expected to be tabled on February 28.

Finance Minister P Keshav is expected to present the budget for the full financial year of 2025 – 26, following a Rs 2.94 lakh crore budget he had presented in November 2024 when a little over four months were left in FY25 after two vote – on – account budgets. PTI STH ROH