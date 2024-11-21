Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes resolution to set up HC Bench in Kurnool

Amaravati, Nov 21 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to set up a permanent High Court Bench in Kurnool.

Minister of Law and Justice N Md Farooq moved the resolution in the House which was passed unanimously by Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the state government is striving in all ways to set up the High Court Bench in Kurnool as soon as possible.

The CM said that a High Court Bench at Kurnool was an election manifesto promise and the TDP-led NDA government will live up to that promise.

During a discussion held in the Assembly before passing the resolution, he said, "Yesterday (Wednesday) we resolved in the Cabinet (over HC bench). We will also take a resolution in the Assembly to this effect and send it to the High Court and the Government of India also." Further, Naidu noted that the government will retain the Lokayukta, State Human Rights Commission and other similar tribunals located in Rayalaseema town.

Following the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and residuary Andhra Pradesh shared a common High Court in Hyderabad until December 2018.

A dedicated High Court for Andhra Pradesh started functioning from Amaravati from January 1, 2019.

Though YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led erstwhile YSRCP government had advocated to set up the High Court in Kurnool, it failed to materialise. PTI STH KH