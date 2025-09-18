Andhra Pradesh assembly session begins

Amaravati, Sep 18 (PTI) The fourth session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced here on Thursday. All MLAs from the ruling NDA alliance were in attendance, while opposition YSRCP legislators were absent.

The duration of the session would be decided following the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

Addressing the Assembly, Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar said the government aims to install 10,000 solar power connections in each constituency under PM Surya Ghar scheme.

“Out of one crore Surya Ghar connections across the country, the Centre gave 20 lakh connections to Andhra Pradesh,” said Kumar, adding that there are some issues with bankers over this initiative which is being sorted out.

Further, he noted that the Energy Department is working towards installing solar power units on government buildings, including on some schools and hostels.

He said the government is ready to set up 130 MW of capacity under this format. PTI STH ROH