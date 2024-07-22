Andhra Pradesh assembly session begins amid protests by YSRCP legislators

Amaravati, Jul 22 (PTI) The second session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly commenced here on a stormy note with YSRCP members raising slogans and protesting against the alleged attacks on the opposition party activists in the state before staging a walkout.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressed both the Houses-Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council- on Monday.

In his speech, Nazeer said, "My government is proposing to go for a budget after meaningful deliberations." Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to release three white papers on law and order, excise and state finances during the session.

As many as 88 new MLAs and nine MLCs are going to attend the session along with experienced legislators.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the opposition party legislators arrived in the assembly wearing black scarves.

Chanting "save democracy" slogans over the allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Reddy and YSRCP legislators marched towards the Assembly.

However, they were intercepted by the police at the assembly gate.

"The police snatched and tore the placards held by the YSRCP MLAs and MLCs. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy confronted the police, questioning who had given them such authority," said a YSRCP press release.

The YSRCP chief warned a police official against allegedly tearing the placards and admonished him.

Inside the House, the opposition party leaders raised slogans as soon as the Governor started his speech, chanting 'murderous politics should stop' and 'save democracy'.

Following their protest, YSRCP party members staged a walkout from the assembly, led by Reddy. PTI STH ROH