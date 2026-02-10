Andhra Pradesh Assembly session to begin on Feb 11, budget likely on 14th

Amaravati, Feb 10 (PTI) The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will begin here on Wednesday, with the customary Governor's address to a joint sitting of the legislature.

The budget for 2026-27 is likely to be tabled on February 14, a source told PTI on Tuesday.

The Legislative Assembly will convene at 10 am on Wednesday in the Assembly Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati, Guntur district.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its fifth session," said the Governor in his recent order.

On the first day of the budget session, Nazeer will address a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, an official press release said on Tuesday.

Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara said C Ayyannapatrudu, Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly met Nazeer at Lok Bhavan today and invited him to deliver his address to the joint session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature.

Ayyannapatrudu reviewed the arrangements for the session with senior officials.

The Assembly session could last up to March 12, the release said.

Further, Suryadevara said arrangements are also being made to conduct the Assembly in the digital format through National e- Vidhan in the future.

Meanwhile, YSRCP legislators led by party supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have decided to attend the proceedings tomorrow.

"We are all going to the Assembly session and will participate in the Governor's speech during the budget session," YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana told a vernacular news channel.

According to a YSRCP source, Reddy last attended the House on February 24, 2025.

The YSRCP MLAs have been boycotting the Assembly demanding opposition status to the party and have attended the House on select occasions. PTI STH SA