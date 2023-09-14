Andhra Pradesh assembly to meet on Sept 21

Amaravati, Sep 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has convened the Legislative Assembly and Council on September 21.

The Legislative Assembly will convene at 9 am on Thursday, September 21 in the Assembly Hall.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the fifteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its eleventh session,” said the Governor in his order.

The Governor has also summoned the Legislative Council to convene on the same day at the Legislative Council Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati.

Meanwhile, the next Cabinet meet has been scheduled on September 20. PTI STH ROH