Andhra Pradesh bags energy conservation award for fourth consecutive year

Amraravati, Dec 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh has clinched the National Energy Conservation Award - 2025 for the fourth consecutive year, recognised for its progressive and sustained rise in energy conservation and efficiency.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said the southern state won this award by demonstrating unwavering commitment across buildings, industry, municipal, agriculture, DISCOMs (distribution companies) and transport sectors to secure the first prize in (Group II) category of the National Energy Conservation Award – 2025.

“Andhra Pradesh has once again reaffirmed its national leadership in energy efficiency by winning the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award for the fourth consecutive year,” said Vijayanand in an official release.

According to the chief secretary, President of India Droupadi Murmu would present the award to Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on National Energy Conservation Day, December 14 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

He said synergistic cooperation of all government departments, consumers and stakeholders has been pivotal in securing this national recognition.

Vijayanand noted that engaging all departments by establishing energy conservation cells with nodal officers across sectors contributed to winning the award.

Initiatives such as Integrated Clean Energy Policy and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (2024–29), along with sector-specific policies for MSMEs, electronics and food processing as well as targeted programmes across domestic, industrial, agricultural, and building sectors also played a role.

Meanwhile, S Nagalakshmi, chief executive, APSCEM said outreach efforts will be expanded involving departments, students, industries and various other stakeholders to fully tap the state's energy saving potential.