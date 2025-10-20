Andhra Pradesh basks in festive spirit as Deepavali shines bright

Amaravati, Oct 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh marked Deepavali with vibrant enthusiasm on Monday, as devotees thronged temples, decorated their homes with lamps and flowers, and lit fireworks to celebrate the festival of lights.

Dressed in new festive attires, families exchanged greetings and embraced the spirit of a festival symbolising the victory of light over darkness.

People rose early, and ignited firecrackers as part of the traditional observance.

Markets thrived with shoppers, while streets glittered under bright lamps and festive decorations across towns.

Clear skies and bright sunshine in Vijayawada and several other parts of the state, allowed people to enjoy outdoor celebrations.

Families gathered in open spaces to burst firecrackers, while children played and elders performed traditional rituals, celebrating the festival’s spirit safely and joyously across the region.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the people on Deepavali.

In a message issued by Raj Bhavan, the Governor said, On the auspicious and joyous occasion of the Deepavali festival, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Deepavali stands as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." He further said the lights of Deepavali eliminate dark thoughts, inspire mutual help, and foster harmony and brotherhood in society.

In his message, Naidu said Deepavali is the festival that dispels darkness and brings forth light, symbolises the triumph of good over evil and reflects India's cultural ethos.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepavali the holy day on which the lamp is revered as the Supreme Brahman I convey my greetings to the people of the state. May this festival bring more light into people's lives and may Andhra Pradesh shine with progress, he said in a post on X.

Reddy remarked that Deepavali signifies the victory of knowledge over ignorance and the triumph of righteousness.

Deepavali is the festival of lights that triumphs over darkness. I extend Deepavali greetings to all Telugu people across the world, wishing that this occasion brings more light into everyone's lives, he said in a post on X.

Deepavali is celebrated over five days, starting with Dhanteras for prosperity, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi, the main Diwali day of lights and Lakshmi Puja, then Govardhan Puja, and concluding with Bhai Dooj honoring sibling bonds.

