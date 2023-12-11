Andhra Pradesh BJP chief hails SC verdict on Article 370

Amaravati, Dec 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment upholding the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Purandeswari termed the apex court verdict as "historic".

"Article 370 was rescinded in the Parliament. Today, the Supreme Court gave a verdict supporting the rescindment of Article 370. The people of the country should consider this day as a historic day," said Purandeswari in a press release.

The Andhra Pradesh BJP chief further said their party had a well-known stance of opposing double standards, referring to the erstwhile special status enjoyed by Jammu & Kashmir. PTI STH ROH