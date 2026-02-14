Andhra Pradesh budget for 2026-27 'bundle of lies': YSRCP

Amaravati, Feb 14 (PTI) YSRCP leader B Rajendranath on Saturday termed Andhra Pradesh's budget for 2026-27 as a "bundle of lies".

Addressing a press conference, the former finance minister alleged that tall claims and fudging of figures was blatant in the budget, claiming that its format has been changed to the extent of covering up "lies and not revealing" comparative financial discipline by providing the mandatory 10-year data.

The Andhra Pradesh government presented a budget of over Rs 3.32 lakh crore for 2026-27, and said that the state was financially "yet to come out of the woods," following the "mess" created by the previous YSRCP regime.

"A bundle of lies (budget) which tries to hide more than what it reveals and lacks in sum and substance," Rajendranath said, adding that it speaks high on growth rate.

The corresponding rise in revenue is very low, which shows that the figures are "cooked up", he alleged.

Citing Jal Jeevan Mission, he said the Centre has spent Rs 8,500 crore nationwide while the coalition government claims that it has spent Rs 10,000 crore.

Further, he noted that the revenue figure of the previous year and the revised estimates leave a yawning gap, wondering how the government will fill it in the last quarter.

Not a single poll promise has been fulfilled while the loan amount keeps mounting and has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore, which does not reflect in the budget in any form, he claimed.

"All sections of people feel cheated and they cannot find answers in the budget. Farmers, students, women, the unemployed and their problems were not addressed in the budget in any corner," he said.

Comparing the TDP-led NDA government with their previous regime, Rajendranath asserted that the YSRCP government had done better despite the Covid pandemic. PTI STH KH