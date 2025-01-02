Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves Rs 2,723 cr for Amaravati works, other investments

Amaravati, Jan 2 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved two engineering projects worth Rs 2,723 crore for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, including a 1 million tonne per annum green ammonia manufacturing facility and South India’s first integrated energy project, among others.

Although the previous YSRCP regime "neglected" Amaravati, Information & Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy noted that the TDP-led government is taking steps to develop the greenfield capital to world-class standards.

“It has been decided to undertake development projects in Amaravati with financial assistance from the World Bank, HUDCO, and Germany. As per the directives of these institutions, fresh tenders are being called,” said Parthasarathy, addressing a press conference at the Secretariat.

Unlike during the YSRCP regime, he stated that several industrialists are now coming forward to set up operations in the southern state. He added that the cabinet has approved AM Green Ammonia (India) Pvt Ltd’s proposal to build a 1 MMTA green ammonia facility in Kakinada.

Parthasarathy also said the cabinet approved the proposal from Clean Renewable Energy Hybrid Three Way Ltd to establish a solar hybrid and battery storage facility in the Nandyal and Kadapa districts.

This project involves a 119 MW wind and 130 MW solar hybrid energy capacity.

Similarly, Parthasarathy noted that the cabinet approved Tata Power Renewable Energy’s proposal to build a 400 MW solar energy facility and added that the conglomerate will handle its land requirements.

He said this project will attract investments worth Rs 2,000 crore and provide employment to 1,380 people.

Further, the cabinet greenlit Reliance Industries (RIL) proposal to build 500 compressed biogas (CBG) plants with a total capacity of 11,000 tonnes across various districts.

According to Parthasarathy, RIL will bring in investments worth Rs 65,000 crore with this proposal, which will create jobs for 2.5 lakh people.

Further, the I & PR Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Visakhapatnam district on January 8, and arrangements are being made for a public meeting at Andhra University’s engineering college grounds.

He said the PM will undertake a roadshow from Sampat Vinayak temple to the meeting place and will also lay the foundation for the NTPC green hydrogen hub at Pudimaka, which will bring investments worth Rs 65,370 crore in three stages.

The PM will also inaugurate the Rs 1,518 crore Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub, with its first phase being set up on a 2,500-acre land parcel, he added.

Furthermore, the PM will lay the foundation for the Visakhapatnam railway zone, among other initiatives, the minister added. PTI STH SSK ROH