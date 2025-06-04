Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves state Quantum Mission

Amaravati, Jun 4 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday approved the establishment of state Quantum Mission, said Minister K Parthasarathy.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, the Information and Public Relations minister noted that the Cabinet approved the Quantum Mission proposed by the Department of IT, Electronics and Communications.

A Quantum Valley will be established in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati as part of India's National Quantum Mission (NQM).

According to Parthasarathy, the Quantum Valley will promote research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber security in partnership with TCS, IIT-Madras and IBM to attract worldclass researchers.

The minister said Naidu aims to make Amaravati number one in quantum computing, and added that India is currently at the sixth position in this realm in the world while the southern state is 'on top' within India.

"In future, Andhra Pradesh will be on top in the world in quantum computing. From schools to universities, all of them will be involved in training," he said.

Parthasarathy said the government formed a committee of experts on quantum computing and noted that 50 acres of land will be allocated in Amaravati for Quantum Valley development.

Further, he said the Cabinet approved viability gap funding of Rs 57 crore and Rs 82 crore for drinking water projects at Uddhanam in Srikakulam district and Kuppam in Chittoor district respectively.

Likewise, the Cabinet approved the promotion of 248 Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) constables as head constables in the department.

For the establishment of Andhra Pradesh Police Academy, the Cabinet approved the free transfer of over 94 cents of government land in Eluru district to the Home Department.

Similarly, the Cabinet greenlighted the Health and Family Welfare Department's proposals to achieve a world record on International Yoga Day on June 21.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved the Industries Department's proposal to set up one MSME park per assembly constituency, totalling 175 across the state as part of 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' programme, among others. PTI STH KH