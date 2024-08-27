Andhra Pradesh cabinet to use e-cabinet app for paperless digital meetings from Aug 28

Amaravati, Aug 27 (PTI) Starting August 28, Andhra Pradesh council of ministers will transition from using pen and paper and to paperless digital mode using an e-cabinet app developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for its meetings, an official said on Tuesday.

The first digital cabinet is scheduled at 11 am on Wednesday, the official said.

“As per the directions of the CM (N Chandrababu Naidu), the government has taken a decision to implement e-cabinet to conduct paperless meetings of the council of ministers,” Political Secretary S Suresh Kumar said in a press release.

The digital cabinet approach is not only aimed at paperless business transactions for operational efficiency but also to move towards eco-friendly practices.

The e-cabinet offers secure and real-time access to cabinet documents and deliberations, as well as digitised records, the official said.

It will enable the monitoring and implementation of cabinet decisions effectively, including enabling comprehensive data analytics and reporting capabilities, added Kumar.

