Andhra Pradesh Chambers Business Expo 2025 begins in Vijayawada

Amaravati, Dec 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy on Friday inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Chamber's three-day Business Expo 2025 in Vijayawada.

The inaugural day of the expo featured seminars such as Driving manufacturing growth and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) competitiveness in Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Tourism - Emerging Trends and Challenges and other events, said an official press release from AP Chambers.

Nearly 150 exhibitors displayed their products and services, while government departments such as Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) and MSME Development Corporation showcased major initiatives, innovations and ongoing developmental programmes.

Several officers, entrepreneurs and business men attended the event. PTI MS STH ROH