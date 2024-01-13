Andhra Pradesh Chief Secy reviews arrangements for PM's visit on Jan 16

Amaravati, Jan 13 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh on January 16, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on Saturday reviewed the arrangements.

Advertisment

Modi is scheduled to visit Palasamudram in Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate some projects.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Palasamudram on January 16 and in connection with this Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy reviewed the arrangements with officials," said an official press release.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to make all the necessary and extensive arrangements.

According to preliminary information, Modi would reach Palasamudram on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the scheduled programme and would return in the evening.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy are also expected to attend the programme. PTI STH KH