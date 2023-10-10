Andhra Pradesh CID commences interrogation of Nara Lokesh in Inner Ring Road scam case

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh CID on Tuesday initiated the interrogation of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

Lokesh reported to the CID's Economic Offences Wing-II office at Tadepalli in Guntur district at 9.55 am.

The Crime Investigation Department served a notice to Lokesh, son of former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to appear for questioning in the Inner Ring Road case.

The case pertains to "manipulating" the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of the inner ring road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies during Naidu's tenure as chief minister.

The CID named Lokesh as accused number 14 (A-14) in the case.

Meanwhile, the CID had exempted Lokesh from bringing Heritage Foods Ltd's bank account details though it initially asked him to do so in the notice.

The CID had also agreed to allow Lokesh's lawyers to accompany him during questioning but at an inaudible distance.