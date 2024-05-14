Andhra Pradesh clocks over 78 per cent polling in LS, Assembly elections

Amaravati, May 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh clocked a polling percentage of over 78 per cent for the 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly constituencies during the May 13 elections, according to the latest information available on the Election Commission’s app.

However, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said the figure would be updated.

“It is not final. Polling was going on late in the night (May 13) also which is not included,” the CEO told PTI, indicating that it could rise.

Several polling stations allowed voters who were already standing in the queue by 6 pm on Monday to exercise their franchise, leading to polling for much later than the deadline.

While there was a lot of interest in voting, the polling process was a bit slow, an official said, explaining the delay.

In 2019 when the simultaneous polls were held, Andhra Pradesh registered a polling percentage of 79.83, Meena said earlier.

According to the Election Commission, 454 candidates contested in the Lok Sabha election and 2,387 were fielded for the assembly election. PTI STH GDK ANE