Andhra Pradesh CM accords full ownership rights to eligible beneficiaries of assigned lands

Nuzvid (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday bestowed full ownership rights to the beneficiaries of assigned lands, land purchase scheme (LPS) lands and others at Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district.

More than 20.24 lakh eligible poor people benefited, receiving ownership rights for over 35.4 lakh acres of land.

“For decades together, farmers who have been farming these lands will receive complete rights on them today,” said Reddy, addressing a public meeting.

As part of the programme, the chief minister launched handing over of title deeds to more than 15.2 lakh farmers who tilled 27.4 lakh acres of assigned lands.

Henceforth, Reddy said, 1.61 lakh farmers will enjoy freehold rights over 1.5 lakh acres of village lands which were placed under a prohibited clause.

Further, the CM distributed 46,463 acres of assigned lands to 42,307 eligible poor people, afresh.

He also handed over lease deeds to 17,768 eligible people, allotting them 9,064 acres of riverside lands (lanka bhumulu).

Likewise, the CM allotted 951 acres of land as Dalit burial grounds in 1,563 villages across the state.

Similarly, the CM accorded freehold rights on 22,837 acres of land to 22,346 eligible farmers, who purchased them through loans obtained from the SC Corporation under LPS. He also waived those loans.

Reddy claimed that some capitalistic forces present in the state do not appreciate him furthering the causes of weaker sections and also addressing them as his own people, such as SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

Speaking about the land resurvey that is happening for the first time after a century in the state, he said it has already been completed in 4,000 revenue villages, and that 42.6 lakh acres were comprehensively resurveyed in two phases, resolving 45,000 land border disputes and also marking the borders with 50 lakh survey stones.

On welfare schemes, Reddy said the YSRCP government disbursed Rs 4.1 lakh crore in the past four-and-a-half years in direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes.

According to Reddy, social justice means "the person who is chief minister should not only think about the poor but also take steps to do good for them all the time".

However, he commented, it should not be like the past CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who he claimed worked only for the welfare of his community, kin and "gang of stooges".

"In that case, social justice will not happen but social injustice will happen," Reddy asserted. PTI STH ANE