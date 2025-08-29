Andhra Pradesh CM arrives in Kuppam on two-day visit

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached Kuppam on Friday evening for a two-day visit after completing his engagements in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to offer 'jala harati' to Krishna river waters in Kuppam, his home constituency, on Saturday.

"Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reached Kuppam on a two-day visit," said an official press release, adding that Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu and others received the CM.

As part of irrigating Rayalaseema region, Krishna river waters are being channelled through the expansion of Handri Neeva project, said an official press release.

Crossing 19 constituencies and filling 10 reservoirs, Krishna river waters are being channelled from Srisailam reservoir, the press release added. PTI STH SA