Andhra Pradesh CM asks officials to monitor Anganwadi supervisory system

Amaravati, Oct 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked officials to keep a constant vigil over the functioning of the Anganwadi supervisory system to meet the intended results of YSR Sampoorna Poshana.

Chairing a review meeting of the Women and Child Welfare Department at his camp office, he instructed officials to develop standard operating procedures (SoPs) to enable the supervisory system to function efficiently.

The YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme is aimed at improving the health of pregnant and lactating women, and children from zero to six years of age with nutritious food.

"The Medical and Health Department will take the responsibility of serving medicines to anaemic patients and for malnutrition identified in the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps, while the Women and Child Welfare Department will serve them nutritious food. For this, you should work in close coordination with officials," an official release citing the chief minister said.

Reddy also directed officials to identify underweight children and take steps to improve their weight to be on par with their age by providing nutritious food.

He told officials to conduct at least one camp a month to create awareness of diseases emanating from lifestyle changes and monthly Haemoglobin tests for children, pregnant and lactating women. PTI STH KH