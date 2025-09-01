Andhra Pradesh CM challenges YSRCP MLAs to attend Assembly, discuss

Thallapaka (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday challenged YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP MLAs to attend the Assembly to discuss whose governance yielded devastation and whose governance yielded development.

Addressing a village meeting and disbursing welfare pensions at Thallapaka in Annamayya district, Chief Minister termed YSRCP as a "fake party".

"I am asking directly, are you ready for the Assembly? There are 11 (YSRCP MLAs), come to the Assembly. I am ready to discuss whose (governance) is devastation and whose is development and who has the capability to do welfare," said Naidu.

Observing that YSRCP leaders are allegedly ridiculing the TDP-led NDA government's Super Six set of welfare programmes, he challenged the opposition party legislators to attend the Assembly to prove when the government extended which welfare programme to a particular beneficiary.

Naidu asserted that the NDA alliance government has the boldness and capability to prove it.

CM alleged that YSRCP is on a collision course with the government to undo all its works and disagrees on everything. PTI STH ADB