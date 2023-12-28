Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu condole Vijayakanth's death

Amaravati, Dec 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the demise of popular yesteryear Tamil actor and politician Vijayakanth.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to Vijayakanth's bereaved family members, fans and DMDK party workers, said an official statement.

Former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sadness over the death of the DMDK founder.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of senior actor and politician Vijayakanth. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers for the loss," said Naidu in a post on X.

Vijayakanth (71) died in a Chennai hospital early on Thursday following illness. PTI STH SS