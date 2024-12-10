Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condoles demise of S M Krishna

Amaravati, Dec 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday condoled the passing of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna.

Recollecting the competitive spirit he shared with Krishna on attracting investments to their respective states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Naidu noted that the latter always prioritised the welfare of people.

“I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister, SM Krishna Garu. Our friendship transcended the competitive spirit we shared in attracting investments to our respective states,” said Naidu in a post on X.

The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Krishna’s family and friends. PTI STH ROH