Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu congratulate Telangana's new Chief Minister

Amaravati, Dec 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders congratulated A Revanth Reddy on taking over as the new Chief Minister of Telangana state on Thursday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated B Vikramarka, who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

"My congratulations to the newly sworn-in government of Telangana. I congratulate Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka and the Ministers who took oath," said Jagan Mohan Reddy in a post on X.

Without invoking the name of the political party, Congress, which swept the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy wholeheartedly wished for brotherly love and cooperation between the two Telugu states.

Chandrababu Naidu applauded Revanth Reddy on assuming the Chief Minister's post in the neighbouring state.

"Congratulations to Anumula Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I wish him a successful tenure in service to the people," said Naidu in a post on X about the new CM, who spent several years as a TDP leader.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh wished Revanth Reddy a successful tenure and congratulated him on taking oath as Telangana's Chief Minister.

Janasena chief and TDP ally Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Revanth Reddy, noting that he has personal friendship with him.

Kalyan wished for Revanth Reddy to take Telangana forward in development. PTI STH SS