Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu extends Kanuma festival greetings

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday extended Kanuma festival greetings to the people of the state.

Advertisment

Noting that Kanuma is an occasion to relish great delicacies, the Chief Minister wished for the festival to fill families with happiness.

"Kanuma teaches us to worship cattle which have forged an inseparable bond with farmers. Despite changing times, our treasure is never-ending relationships," said Naidu in a post on X.

Advertisment

I wholeheartedly wish for these values to be upheld and convey Kanuma festival greetings, he added.