Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Delhi

Amaravati, Nov 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu left for New Delhi on Friday after addressing the Assembly in Amaravati, an official source said.

The Chief Minister is expected to reach the national capital by 5 pm, the source told PTI. However, the duration of his stay in New Delhi remains unclear.

Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the NDA government at the Centre and leads the state government in alliance with the BJP and Janasena. PTI STH SSK ROH