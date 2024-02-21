Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu pay tributes to Fali Nariman

Amaravati, Feb 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday condoled the death of eminent jurist Fali S Nariman.

Nariman died in New Delhi at the age of 95 earlier today.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over Nariman's demise and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of Fali S Nariman, eminent jurist and legal luminary and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and legal fraternity," said a post by the Chief Minister's Office on X.

Naidu highlighted that the Indian legal fraternity had lost one of its greatest minds in the passing of Nariman.

"His (Nariman's) integrity, his commitment to protect civil liberties, and his relentless effort to uphold the values of the constitution made him an inspiration for many aspiring lawyers," said Naidu in a post on X.

The former chief minister extended his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Nariman. PTI STH SS